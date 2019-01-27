2 booked for selling T-shirts with national flag print in Maha

Two persons were booked in in for allegedly selling T-shirts with the Tricolour printed on them, police said Sunday.

The duo were identified as and Amar Adargi from Dombivali here, an said, adding that they were booked on the basis of a complaint filed by an organisation called Hindu Janajgruti Samiti.

V M Pawar of station Sunday said the T-shirts with the national flag printed on them had been seized.

A said display of the national flag is governed by the provisions of Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and the Flag Code of India, 2002.

The Flag Code attempts to bring together all laws, conventions, practices and instructions related to the Tricolour.

He said the Flag Code lays down that the Tricolour shall not be used as a portion of costume or uniform of any description nor shall it be embroidered or printed upon cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins or any dress material.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)