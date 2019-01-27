Blackmail letters with suspected cyanide sent to Japanese firms

Nine Japanese companies, including drugmakers and a newspaper, have received blackmail letters containing white powder suspected to be cyanide, police and said Sunday.

The letters were sent under the names of executed members of the -- the Japanese doomsday cult behind the deadly 1995 in -- and demanded 35 million won ($31,000) in bitcoins, a told AFP.

"Major and other companies... received envelopes with threatening letters and a powdery substance" suspected to be cyanide, he said, without identifying the companies.

"I will make fake medicine containing potassium and distribute it," the letter said, according to the spokesman, and warned "a tragedy will happen" if the money was not transferred by February 22.

said the names on the letters -- which were received on Friday -- included Shoko Asahara, the of the sect who was executed with 12 of his one-time followers in July last year.

The white powdery substance was later confirmed to be cyanide, the newspaper reported, adding that an similar envelope was also sent to the headquarters of newspaper.

Similar threatening letters were sent to some companies in in January last year, reported.

