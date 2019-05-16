2 held for being involved in robbing jeweller's employee

Two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery of gold ornaments from an employee of a in Chowk, police said on Thursday.

Gold jewellery weighing 1.5 kg was robbed from the employee of the based in Koocha Mahajani, Chandani Chowk, on May 9. The employee was beaten and robbed on board a local train near Sadar Bazar, DCP (Railways) said.

In his complaint, the victim said that he was going to to deliver the jewellery to a goldsmith there. He had boarded the local train at Sadar Bazar to catch a Bihar-bound train from New railway station.

During investigation, police zeroed in on a resident of Gaya and was picked up. On the information provided by the accused, Dinesh, his accomplice was also arrested, the said.

Efforts are on to arrest other persons involved in the robbery, he said.

