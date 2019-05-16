AAP leaders meet Delhi police commissioner over businessman's killing in Moti Nagar

Senior leaders and on Thursday met in connection with the killing of a businessman, who was stabbed in West Delhi's after he objected to his neighbours' alleged lewd comments on his daughter.

Singh and Gupta were accompanied by Girish Soni, in whose Assembly segment the incident took place.

Soni said they urged the to ensure that a religious conflict does not occur in the area.

The had on Tuesday alleged that some "political forces" are trying to give "religious colour" to the killing.

The 51-year-old was stabbed multiple times by the accused on Sunday. He succumbed to the next day. The victim's 19-year-old son, who tried to rescue his father, was also stabbed and is battling for his life.

"It was an unfortunate incident and religion must not be brought into it. We have requested the CP to deploy more police in the area and increase the frequency of patrolling," Soni said.

A 45-year-old man and his 20-year-old son have been arrested in connection with the killing. Two other sons of the 45-year-old man, who are juveniles, have been apprehended.

The boys made indecent gestures and passed lewd comments on the businessman's 27-year-old daughter when they were returning home from a hospital, police had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)