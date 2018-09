Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a of a temple in Lohiya Nagar here, police said on Saturday.

Upender and Dhiraj were arrested for murdering Harivansh Shukla, 40, due to some personal enmity, they said.

Shukla's body was found in a canal on Saturday, they said, adding that the was missing since August 28.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)