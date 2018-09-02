DUSU polls: SFI's Akashdeep Tripathi claims NSUI tried to kidnap him

A case has been registered after Students' Federation of India's for DUSU polls filed a complaint that an attempt was made to allegedly kidnap him on Saturday, police said.

Akashdeep Tripathi was allegedly attacked by members of the backed (NSUI), said the Left-wing SFI.

"The attack was motivated by the current NSUI candidate who sent his goons to kidnap him.

"When they failed in their attempt to kidnap him, a mob of over 100 students with sticks entered the conference hall and brutally assaulted him and other SFI activists," alleged the SFI in a statement.

Tripathi suffered serious injuries on his head and face, it said.

Police said a case has been registered in the matter and investigation is underway.

