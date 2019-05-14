2 held for repackaging, selling fair price shop rice in Srinagar

Two persons were arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly repackaging and selling subsidised rice, meant for sale only at government fair price stores, at higher prices, a said.

Acting on a tip-off, police seized 15 quintals of subsidised rice from a near Maisuma Bund, he said.

The shopkeeper, Mudasir Ahmad Rah, who was allegedly re-branding the subsidised rice at Nai Sarak Kralkhud, and his accomplice, Sami-ul-lah Tharno, have been arrested, the said.

Their vehicle has also been impounded, he said.

The accused would repackage the rice into bags bearing names of popular brands and sell them at a higher price in market, he said.

