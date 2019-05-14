Lawlessness prevailing in Bengal: Sonowal on violence during Amit Shah's Kolkata road show

Sarbananda Tuesday condemned the violence during Amit Shah's road show in Kolkata saying "lawlessness" is prevailing in

in a statement also demanded strict action against those involved in incident.

BJP and TMC supporters Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive road show by Amit Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by police.

"Complete lawlessness is prevailing in There is no freedom of democratic activities in the state ruled by Mamata Banerjee," said and urged the to take the strongest possible action against those involved in the incident.

BJP and TMC supporters Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive road show by Amit Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by police.

Parts of the city plunged into a welter of violence as his convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College, triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties, officials said.

Furious BJP supporters retaliated and were seen exchanging blows with their TMC rivals outside the college entrance.

Earlier, there was a scuffle when a group shouted slogans against Shah outside the campus in and showed him black flags. Police, however, swiftly brought the situation under control.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)