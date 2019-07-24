2 Independent Karnataka MLAs move SC to withdraw plea seeking floor test

Two Independent MLAs on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to allow them to withdraw their plea seeking its direction to the state assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to conduct "forthwith" floor test on a trust motion moved by the H D Kumaraswamy government.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government on Tuesday lost the trust motion on the floor of the House.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose was told by the counsel for the lawmakers R Shankar and and H Nagesh that they wanted to withdraw the petition in view of the recent development.

"Where is Mukul Rohatgi (counsel for the lawmakers)? Where is A M Singhvi (counsel for the Speaker)?" the bench said.

It said it will pass the order only in the presence of the senior counsel.