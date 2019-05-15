JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BSE launches mobile app for its mutual fund platform

Stock markets jump on report of delayed US auto tariffs
Business Standard

2 notorious criminals arrested

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Two notorious criminals were arrested in connection with a murder case, police said Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Sandeep Ahlawat (36), who is a life convict in a kidnapping case, and Varun (30) on May 13.

Police said the duo was involved in a murder case of Dharuhera, a resident of Haryana.

On February 19, Sandeep had managed to escape from custody at the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital with the help of his associates.

"One semi-automatic pistol of .30 bore with five live cartridges and one country-made pistol with two live cartridges have been recovered from their possession," police said in statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 22:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU