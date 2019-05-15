Sidhu calls Modi 'biggest liar', says didn't fulfil promises

Navjot Singh Wednesday called Modi the biggest liar, accusing him of not fulfilling his election promises.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who was briefly banned by the from campaigning earlier, also called Modi Feku No. 1, suggesting that the makes empty boasts.

Modi talks of Hindutva but does not adhere to its principles, he said at an election rally at Bilaspur in Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

My mother was a Kshatriya. She used to say Raghukul reet sada chali aayi, pran jaye par vachan na jaye (one should keep promises even at the cost of death). But he has not fulfilled most of the 342 promises he made during the last elections," he said.

Meanwhile, attacked during a rally at Palampur in Kangra constituency, saying, "Will apologise to the nation for his guru Sam Pitroda's remarks on the anti-Sikh riots."



also flayed the Trinamool (TMC) for violence during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday.

"Your vote will also enable Modi to eliminate the autocracy of the TMC," she told voters.

The has fielded MLA Pawan Kajal against from Kangra.

Former BCCI and three-time is contesting against Sri Naina Devi MLA from Hamirpur.

