Merkel says she and Macron 'wrestle' on policy issues
Several wounded as gunshots fired near Khartoum sit-in: witnesses

AFP  |  Khartoum 

Several people were wounded Wednesday as gunshots were fired near a sit-in in Sudan's capital, witnesses said, ahead of crucial talks between army rulers and protest leaders on installing civilian rule.

"There are gunshots in Nile Street and around the sit-in and we are seeing several wounded," said Mohamed Dahab, a volunteer at a field clinic at the protest camp outside army headquarters in central Khartoum.

First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 22:16 IST

