2 persons killed in shootout in Shopian

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Two persons were Monday killed in a brief shootout with Army in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The Army had laid a checkpoint at Moolu Chitragam in Shopian in the early hours. A private vehicle jumped the

checkpoint. Militants got out of it and opened fire, they said.

The security personnel retaliated, leading to the death of two persons, police said.

The bodies have been taken to district police lines for identification.

Army officials and defence spokesman were unavailable for comments.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 09:20 IST

