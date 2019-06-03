Google server trouble snarls YouTube, Snapchat

Congested servers in the caused problems for users of and on Sunday, with complaints on that the popular apps weren't accessible.

acknowledged the issue, writing in a statement on its status page that it was dealing with "high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, affecting multiple services in Cloud, G Suite and " "Users may see slow performance or intermittent errors," it said, adding that engineers had completed the first of two steps to restore normal operations.

Earlier in the day, users complained of trouble loading a slew of popular and apps.

"Google, YouTube, Snapchat, Shopify, all currently down. Is the " asked one post.

and Google-owned both acknowledged the server issue on their accounts.

is one of Google's most lucrative services, but faces stiff competition from other companies like and

In March, the world's largest social network, Facebook, blamed a "server configuration change" for a massive outage affecting its applications around the world.

The outage affected users for at least 12 hours in most areas of the world, with the biggest impact in and Europe, a tracking website said at the time.

