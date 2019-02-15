2 radicalised Singaporeans detained for supporting ISIS fighters in Syria: Officials

Two radicalised Singaporeans, one of whom was based in Malaysia, have been detained by authorities for allegedly supporting fighters in Syria, officials said.

of these detention came as the Islamic State in and Syria's (ISIS) caliphate has been dismantled, with several hundred mostly foreign fighters making their last stand to defend an area under 1 sq km near Syria's border with Iraq, according to

Mohamed Kazali Salleh, 48, and his Singapore-based friend Hazim Syahmi Mahfoot, 28, a freelance car exporter, were detained in January for their involvement in terrorism-related activities, the (MHA) said on Friday.

Salleh, who was based in southern Peninsular Malaysian state of Johor, had funded and been in active contact with Syria-based militant Wan Mohd Aquil Wan Zainal Abidin, also known as Akel Zainal, of Malaysia, it said.

Akel, who was a member of 1990s band Ukays, reportedly instructed two Malaysian supporters to attack places of worship and police stations in early this year. The plots were foiled when the supporters were arrested last November.

In December, Kazali received instructions from Akel to carry out an attack against a Freemasons centre in Baru, the state capital on the southern end of the Peninsular and closer to But it did not follow through as he was afraid to be caught by the authorities, the ministry added.

The (RMP) also announced on Friday that they have arrested Kazali and five other individuals from the Malaysian states of Johor, Selangor and Sabah in the past two months for their alleged association with militant groups.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)