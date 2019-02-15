PM likely to pay tributes to slain CRPF men at Palam airport

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to pay his last respects to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack at the Palam technical area Friday evening, sources said.
The bodies of the slain troopers reached Delhi's Palam air force area a few minutes ago.
Modi is likely to reach the technical area shortly, sources said.
