Police sub-inspector commits suicide in Jalna district, Maha

A allegedly shot himself dead at Gondi in Maharashtra's district Friday.

(41) allegedly shot himself with his service revolver, a said.

Parjane was in-charge of station in Ghanswangi tehsil.

He allegedly committed suicide in his bedroom after returning home from the morning, a said.

general of police, Aurangabad range, Prakash Mutiyal and of police S Chaitanya visited Gondi after learning about the incident.

The cause of the suicide was yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)