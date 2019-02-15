Police sub-inspector commits suicide in Jalna district, Maha

A police official allegedly shot himself dead at Gondi in Maharashtra's Jalna district Friday.
Sub-inspector Anil Parjane (41) allegedly shot himself with his service revolver, a police official said.
Parjane was in-charge of Gondi police station in Ghanswangi tehsil.
He allegedly committed suicide in his bedroom after returning home from the police station Friday morning, a police official said.
Inspector general of police, Aurangabad range, Prakash Mutiyal and district superintendent of police S Chaitanya visited Gondi after learning about the incident.
The cause of the suicide was yet to be ascertained.
