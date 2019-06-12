2 railway policemen thrash journalist covering derailment of goods train, suspended

Two railway policemen were suspended for allegedly thrashing a after an argument with him when he was covering the derailment of a goods train in Shamli, officials said Wednesday.

Amit also alleged that "they forced me to take my clothes off and urinated on me." However, this charge has been denied by the (GRP).

of Police OP Singh ordered that Kumar, the GRP's Station House Officer, be suspended, the tweeted Wednesday morning.

A senior UP government official, quoting Senior of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey, said the action was taken after the two personnel thrashed

In a purported video of the incident which went viral on late last night, the accused personnel, dressed in plain clothes, can be seen repeatedly slapping and punching Subsequently, the personnel detained him.

"The incident took place when the had gone to cover the derailment of a few bogies of a goods trains in There was a heated exchange of words among them and hurling of abuses," said Ram Lakhan Mishra, the Circle Officer, GRP, Saharanpur.

A senior GRP said the journalist was released around 7 am Wednesday.

The police tweeted, "We have come across a video where a journalist has been beaten up & put up in a lock up. DGP UP OP Singh has ordered for immediate suspension of SHO GRP Shamli Kumar & Const. Strict punishment shall be accorded to policemen misbehaving with citizens."



Amit Sharma, the journalist, later released a video in which he says, "GRP and railway officials were at the spot when I had gone for the coverage. personnel along with other cops beat me up. The mobile phone, which I used for shooting the clip was hit and is missing. They also hurled abuses at me."



Sharma added, "I was put in a lock up. They forced me to take off my clothes, and then they urinated on me."However, Ram Lakhan denied the allegations levelled by the journalist.

