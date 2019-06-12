2 GRP personnel beat up journalist covering derailment of goods train, suspended

Two GRP personnel allegedly thrashed a after an argument with him when he was covering the derailment of a goods train in Shamli, following which they were suspended, officials said Wednesday.

of Police OP Singh ordered to place under suspension the Government Railway Police's Station House Officer and Sanjay Pawar, the tweeted Wednesday morning.

A senior UP government official, quoting Senior of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey, said the action was taken after the two GRP personnel thrashed

In a purported video of the incident which went viral on late last night, the accused GRP personnel, in plain clothes, can be seen repeatedly slapping and punching Sharma. Subsequently, the GRP personnel detained him.

"The incident took place when the had gone to cover the derailment of a few bogies of a goods trains in There was a heated exchange of words among them and hurling of abuses," said Ram Lakhan Mishra, the Circle Officer, GRP, Saharanpur.

A senior GRP said the was released around 7 am Wednesday.

The police tweeted, "We have come across a video where a journalist has been beaten up & put up in a lock up. DGP UP OP Singh has ordered for immediate suspension of SHO GRP Shamli & Const. Strict punishment shall be accorded to policemen misbehaving with citizens.

