JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

37 CRPF personnel killed in suicide attack in Kashmir, Jaish-e-Mohammed claims responsibility

Slovenia MP resigns for stealing sandwich
Business Standard

20 feared dead in Zambia boat accident

AFP  |  Lusaka 

Twenty people are missing after a boat capsized in bad weather on a lake in northern Zambia, a government official said Thursday.

Luapula provincial permanent secretary Felix Phiri said the vessel was carrying more than 40 passengers and goods when a storm struck Lake Mweru, on the border with DR Congo, on Wednesday.

"So far 20 people are feared dead but 21 survived. Marine soldiers managed to save some lives while three managed to swim to safety," Phiri told AFP.

The boat had left the town of Nchelenge and was heading for some small islands on the lake when the accident happened.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 01:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements