20 feared dead in Zambia boat accident

Twenty people are missing after a boat capsized in bad weather on a lake in northern Zambia, a said Thursday.

Luapula said the vessel was carrying more than 40 passengers and goods when a storm struck Lake Mweru, on the border with DR Congo, on Wednesday.

"So far 20 people are feared dead but 21 survived. Marine soldiers managed to save some lives while three managed to swim to safety," Phiri told AFP.

The boat had left the town of and was heading for some small islands on the lake when the accident happened.

