Pulwama attack 'matter of grave concern': Pakistan

on Thursday said the terrorist attack in Kashmir's district is "a matter of grave concern" even as it strongly rejected Indian media and government's allegations of the country's link to the strike "without" probe.

In one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in district on Thursday, killing at least 39 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Attack in in is "a matter of grave concern", the government said in a statement.

Asserting that has "always condemned acts of violence" anywhere in the world, it said, "We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian media and government that seek to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations."



Meanwhile, slammed Pakistan over the Pulwama attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed and asked the neighbouring country to stop supporting terrorists and dismantle operating from its soil.

also strongly reiterated its appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 of the UN Security Council, and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan.

The condemns in the strongest possible terms the cowardly terrorist attack on India's brave security forces in Pulwama, the said in a statement.

This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation proscribed by the and other countries, it said.

This terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by the to operate and expand his in territories under Pakistan's control and to carry out attacks in and elsewhere with impunity, the MEA said.

