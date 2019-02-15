India, Sweden ink security protection agreement

Stepping up their defence ties, and signed a security protection agreement that will enable the two countries to share with each other, a statement by the said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday during Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to the Nordic country.

Sitharaman also met Swedish and her Swedish counterpart

"The purpose of the visit was to sign a security protection agreement between and The signing of the security protection agreement between and will enable both countries to share with each other," the statement said.

Since 2009, Sweden and India have had a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the area of defence, and they conducted a number of bilateral meetings, most recently in December 2018 in In April 2018, also visited Sweden.

"The agreement that I and Shrimati signed is an important step in implementing the action plan on deeper cooperation with India," the statement quoting Hultqvist said.

Sweden has had similar agreements with over 30 countries around the world, as well as with the EU and NATO, the statement added.

