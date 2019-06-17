21,757 valid Inner Line Permit holders in Mizoram: Minister

Mizoram Home minister Lalchamliana Monday informed the state Assembly that there were 21,757 valid Inner Line Permit (ILP) holding non-tribals in the state which included 135 people having two-year ILP validity and registered under GST.
Replying to a query from Lalduhoma of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Lalchamliana said that 1,893 people were arrested in the state during January to May this year for not having valid ILP and deported.
"As of now, the state government does not have any knowledge of any people from outside the state residing in the state without possessing ILP," he said.
He said that efforts were being made to fully computerise registration of the ILP system.
Temporary ILP centres at Mizoram border Vairengte and Bairabi towns were already using computers for registration of temporary ILPs at their respective centres while the deputy commissioners' offices where official permits were made would also be computerised soon, he said.
Anyone from outside the state requires ILP to enter Mizoram, Nagaland and other tribal areas under the provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.
