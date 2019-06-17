21,757 valid Inner Line Permit holders in Mizoram: Minister

Home minister informed the state Assembly that there were 21,757 valid (ILP) holding non-tribals in the state which included 135 people having two-year validity and registered under GST.

Replying to a query from Lalduhoma of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Lalchamliana said that 1,893 people were arrested in the state during January to May this year for not having valid and deported.

"As of now, the does not have any knowledge of any people from outside the state residing in the state without possessing ILP," he said.

He said that efforts were being made to fully computerise registration of the system.

Temporary ILP centres at border Vairengte and Bairabi towns were already using computers for registration of temporary ILPs at their respective centres while the deputy commissioners' offices where official permits were made would also be computerised soon, he said.

Anyone from outside the state requires ILP to enter Mizoram, and other tribal areas under the provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

