Parents happy with Hardik's performance in World Cup

All-rounder Hardik Pandya's parents have expressed happiness over his performance in India's match against on Sunday in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

Pandya scored 26 runs and took two crucial wickets to help win the rain-curtailed match at in England by 86 runs via Duckworth Lewis method.

Prior to it, Hardik had smashed a quick-fire 48 off 27 balls against last week which was also won by

His Vadodara-based parents along with 15 other family members watched the India- match on TV at their residence here on Sunday and they all erupted in joy after the country's win.

"We are happy that our son played with controlled aggression to help win the match. I always knew he had the potential to be a good and he proved it. I feel he has a great role to play in future for the Indian team," the cricketer's father, Himanshu Pandya, told on phone.

He said the runs scored and the wickets taken by his 25-year-old son were "the best moments of his life".

"I am very happy to see Hardik cementing his spot in the Indian side on the back of some brilliant performances," he said.

and his wife shifted to Gujarat's city from some years back to facilitate better training facilities for their two sons - Hardik and Krunal, who has also played for India in T20s.

Hardik's mother was also overjoyed at his transition to the international platform.

"He has reached there only because of his passion. I have no words to express my happiness," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)