25 booked for gathering at mosque for Eid prayers

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

At least 25 people were booked for allegedly gathering at a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district to offer Eid prayers on Monday, police said.

Following information, the police reached the spot in Khatauli town and dispersed the people, Circle Officer Ashish Pratap Singh said.

A case was registered against 25 people under Section 188 (disobedience to order) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Disaster Management Act, the police said.

First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 00:38 IST

