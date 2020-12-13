At least 25 injured in an explosion in busy market in Pakistan's Rawalpindi

-
ALSO READ
Bomb at seminary in Pakistan's Peshawar kills 7 children, wounds 70
Army recovers drone dropped arms, ammo in J&K; probe suggests JeM hand
Kanpur encounter: 10 constables transferred to Chaubepur police station
Militant, believed to be Pakistani affiliated to LeT, killed in Baramulla
Hathras: FIR for bid to trigger caste conflict, sedition charge included
-
At least 25 people were injured in an explosion in a busy market near a police station in Pakistan's garrison city of Rawalpindi on Sunday, officials said.
City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Mohammad Ahsan Younas said that it was apparently a hand grenade attack in the Ganj Mandi area of the city.
Rescue officials said that 25 people were injured. They said 22 injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, while three others were provided first aid on the spot.
Police and security forces immediately reached the site after the explosion and cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.
So far no group took responsibility for the attack.
It was the second attack near a police station in 10 days after one person was killed and seven others injured in a blast near Pir Wadhai police station on December 4.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU