3 dead after snowstorm in J&K's Kupwara

Three persons died due to cold after they were caught in a snowstorm in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said on Tuesday.

A group of people were moving on foot from to when they were caught in a snowstorm near Khoni Nallah in pass area in north on Monday night, a said.

Three people went missing while others managed to reach Sadhna Top and informed the police and the army about the incident. When the security forces reached the spot, they found three persons had died due to cold, the said.

The deceased has been identified as Tahir Khoja, and - all residents of Karnah, the added.

Fresh snowfall was reported in many areas in the higher reaches of the state on Monday. The road from to is closed for traffic movement due to snow.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)