Snow & rain bring temperature down in Himachal

Manali and Kufri shivered at sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday after fresh snowfall at several places and light to moderate rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, the meteorological department said.
Manali in Kullu district, Kufri in Shimla district and Dalhousie in Chamba district received 9 cm, 3 cm and 2 cm of snowfall respectively.
Keylong area of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur's Kalpa witnessed 15 cm and 24 cm snowfall respectively from 5.30 pm on Monday to 8.30 am on Tuesday, the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, said.
The minimum temperature in Manali and Kalpa was recorded at minus 3.8 and minus 3.6 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.
Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 8 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature in Kufri was minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature in Dalhousie and Shimla was 2.1 and 3.3 degrees Celsius respectively, it added.
