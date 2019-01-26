3 dead as bike collides with car in UP

At least three persons including a minor died when a motorcycle collided with a car here, the police said Saturday.

Jaskaran, Vikas and a third person were on the bike when they collided head on with the car while trying to overtake a truck, Raisahab Dwivedi, of said.

While Jaskaran, in his late 40s and Vikas, in his early 20s died on the spot, the third person received serious injuries, he added.

Due to the impact of the crash, the car carrying Amit Awasthi, his wife and two children, who were on their way to to attend a marriage ceremony turned turtle.

While, the four occupants were seriously injured, Awasthi's son Nitesh, aged around 12 years, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital



The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, the said.

