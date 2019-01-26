Odisha CM's sister Gita Mehta declines to accept Padma Shri citing election year

Eminent Gita Mehta, who is Minister Naveen Patnaik's elder sister, on Saturday declined to accept the Padma Shri award, saying its timing could be "misconstrued" in an election year.

Mehta, 76, will be awarded the Padma Shri in the field of literature and education, the Centre had announced on Friday.

"I am deeply honoured that the should think me worthy of a Padma Shri but with great regret I feel I must decline as there is a looming and the timing of the award might be misconstrued, causing embarrassment both to the Government and myself, which I would much regret," Mehta, who is the sibling of the (BJD) and daughter of former CM Biju Patnaik, said in a statement from

Elections to as well as the Assembly are due to be held together this year.

Mehta's declining of the Padma award, however, triggered a row in the state with the BJP saying her action was "not appropriate" and the claiming that the whole episode showed the close links between the ruling BJD and the BJP.

Prominent among the books authored by Mehta are 'Karma Cola', 'A River Sutra', 'Snakes and Ladders: Glimpses of Modern India' and 'Eternal Ganesha: From Birth to Rebirth'.

The writer, wife of publisher Sonny Mehta, has also produced/directed 14 documentaries.

Minister side-stepped a question about her refusal to accept the honour but congratulated all those from who have been chosen for the award.

"I congratulate all the Odias who got the Padma award," he told mediapersons here.

Prithviraj Harichandan said it is up to an individual whether to accept an award but refusing a national award amounts to disrespect of the of

"It is not appropriate to turn down a national award," he said.

State working said the move is to save the BJD from embarrassment.

"Her (Mehta's) refusal is aimed to prevent the tacit understanding between BJD and BJP from being exposed," he said.

Another claimed the announcement was made apparently to keep Patnaik in good humour ahead of the elections.

Congress during his visit here on Friday had accused Patnaik of being "remote controlled" by

Dismissing the opposition claims, BJD said the refusal to accept the honour is Mehta's personal decision and there should not be unnecessary discussion on the issue.

"She (Mehta) should not be unnecessarily dragged into controversy," Deb added.

