3 dead in SUV-bus collision

Three persons were killed and as many injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a bus in Rajasthan's district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Maharajpura village when the SUV carrying six people was on its way to Nawa from district, the police said.

Two occupants of the vehicle died on the spot and a critically-injured person succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, said station incharge Ranjeet Singh.

The passengers travelling in the bus are safe. The deceased have been identified as (65), Nandaram Meghwal (16) and Harshana Jat (13), the said.

The fled the spot after the incident and a case has been registered against the bus The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, the added.

