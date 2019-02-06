Scindia takes over as AICC general secretary, resolves to strengthen party

Senior Jyotiraditya Wednesday took charge as the Committee (AICC) in-charge for West with a "resolve to strengthen the party in the state".

Scindia's appointment was made along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was made the in-charge of East, on January 23. Eastern is home to the constituencies of and

Soon after assuming the new charge at the headquarters here, performed a 'Ganesh pooja'. He later met some party workers, including those from western Uttar Pradesh.

shared a video of the prayer ceremony on and said, "Took over as Congress after doing 'Ganesh pooja' at the AICC office, with the resolve of strengthening the party in the state."



He said the Congress has a good opportunity to come back in the reckoning in Uttar Pradesh by winning a number of seats to form the government at the Centre and then in the state in 2022.

The scion of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, Scindia has been entrusted with the onerous task of strengthening the Congress in western Uttar Pradesh, where the party did not win any seat in the last elections.

His skills will be put to test in the Hindi heartland state in uniting the party cadres and putting up a good show by winning a few crucial seats in upcoming

One of the main contenders for the chief minister's post in after the assembly elections last year, he settled for a central role along with Congress

Scindia (48), an from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, is already the party's in

