3 killed, 39 injured in separate accidents in Rajasthan

Three people, including a teenager, were killed and 39 others injured in two separate accidents in Rajasthan's and districts on Thursday, police said.

A private bus on its way to from Ahmedabad overturned near Chapli Ghata area, killing two people and injuring 21 others, they said.

Six critically injured people were referred to Udaipur for treatment.

One of the deceased persons was identified as (55), police said, adding that other bodies were yet to be identified.

A case was registered against the bus and the matter was being investigated, they said.

In another case, a school bus overturned in district after the lost control over the vehicle, police said.

A 16-year-old student, identified as Surendra Singh, was killed in the accident, while 18 others were injured, they said.

The injured persons were taken to the district government hospital.

