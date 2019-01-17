JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Railways doubles running allowances of loco pilots, guards

Opposition rally will be the death knell for BJP : Mamata
Business Standard

CBI arrests SAI officials in corruption case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The CBI has taken into custody a few officers and some other persons Thursday in connection with a case of alleged corruption in Sports Authority of India, officials said.

The arrests were made during searches at the sports administrator's office in Delhi's Lodhi Road area, they said.

The CBI officials reached the SAI headquarters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium around 5 pm and sealed the entire premises for search and questioning of the alleged staffers, sources in the SAI said.

The search operation is still on and further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 20:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements