CBI arrests SAI officials in corruption case

The CBI has taken into custody a few officers and some other persons Thursday in connection with a case of alleged corruption in Sports Authority of India, officials said.
The arrests were made during searches at the sports administrator's office in Delhi's Lodhi Road area, they said.
The CBI officials reached the SAI headquarters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium around 5 pm and sealed the entire premises for search and questioning of the alleged staffers, sources in the SAI said.
The search operation is still on and further details are awaited.
