3 killed in explosion in Jharkhand

Three persons were killed and two others seriously injured on Sunday after an explosion took place in district, police said.

The incident happened at Padamtand Barmasia under the jurisdiction of station when a man was off- loading explosives from a two-wheeler, the Sub-Divisional Police (SDPO) of Giridih, Jeet Vahan Ram, said.

The man had bought the explosives for digging a well, the SDPO said.

One among the two injured was a woman, the SDPO added.

