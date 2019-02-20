3 labourers die in slab collapse at under-construction temple

Three labourers, including a woman, died and another was injured Wednesday after the slab of an under-construction temple collapsed in area near here, said police.

According to the police, the incident took place in the afternoon when work was in progress at the site.

"Reconstruction of an old temple was going in Pimple Guravarea in Pimpri Chinchwad and some labourers were working at the site.

"At around 3.45 pm, the slab of the under-constructed temple's hall, which was standing on stone pillars, collapsed, injuring four labourers," said a

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where three of them, including a woman, succumbed to their wounds, he said.

The said the construction of the temple was being done using the traditional method of architecture in which stones are widely used.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)