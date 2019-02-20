If need be, will do dharna at PM's house for full statehood to Delhi: Kejriwal

on Wednesday suggested he could enter the prime minister's residence to stage a 'dharna' in support of his demand for full-statehood status to

"This (Lok Sabha) election is very interesting. Delhi's seven seats can form the government or it can spoil chances of government formation. If we get these seats, we will ensure gets full statehood.

"Last time, we staged 'dharna' inside house for our demands. If need be, we will enter the prime minister's house and stage 'dharna' for this demand," he said at an event organised by of at the Tis Hazari Courts premises.

In June 2018, Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues had staged a nine-day sit-in at Delhi lt governor's official residence in support of his demands, including LG's approval for doorstep delivery of ration scheme.

He has been demanding full statehood to Delhi, claiming in absence of the status, his government faces hurdles in delivering optimum governance to the people of Delhi.

On Wednesday at the bar council, Kejriwal, hitting at the BJP, alleged the party with "only three members" in the 70-member assembly had the power of running the national capital.

Speaking at the function to facilitate him for allocating Rs 50 crore for lawyers' under 'Social Security Scheme' in Delhi government's coming budget, he questioned why Delhi was not being granted the full statehood?



"Why don't we get the full statehood? Are we not patriotic enough or we do not pay taxes," he asked.

Kejriwal said his predecessor had several powers, like transfer and posting of the officials, but all these were "taken away" from the government.

"Power is with those who got three seats out of 70. How will we run the government if this is how things are? I can't transfer even a peon," he claimed.

In a statement, the said that as of now the has promised a grant of Rs 50 crore and it would enhance it as per the requirement of the lawyers.

"The demand for social security has been going on for many years. In case of sudden demise of a lawyer, his family is left hand to mouth. There is no system in place for medical help," the statement said.

"We need schemes like insurance, medical aid, health cover, payment of lump sum amount in case of sudden demise, pension, schemes for young lawyers including stipend, housing and adequate infrastructural facilities in various courts," the statement said.

