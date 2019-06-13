3 taken into custody for fake messages in social media: Cops

: Three people were Thursday taken into custody here for allegedly posting fake messages on about missing persons thereby creating rumours of kidnap and panic among the public, police said.

On Wednesday, the cyber crime police had registered a case on its own after the posts went viral.

The posts sparked off rumours of the presence of a kidnappers mafia in the state, a police release said adding that such rumours created panic and alarm.

After investigation, the three were taken into custody, it said.

Police asked the public not to believe such rumours and delete such messages immediately instead of forwarding them.

Forwarding of such fake posts and rumours is liable for punishment under law, the release added.

