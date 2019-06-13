Mining officer tells PSPCL to take steps to control fire in

The District Thursday informed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to take immediate steps to control fire that has been spotted in the seam of Pachuwada central coal bloc at Amrapada in the district.

The bloc has been closed from April 1, 2015 following an order of the on allegations of irregularities in coal bloc allocations during the previous

"Today, I informed the officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, the holder of patta of the bloc, and also sent a letter to them asking to take necessary steps in this regard," district Utam Kumar Biswas said here.

He, however, said there was no need for panic as fire in the coal seam is a general phenomenon.

According to locals of district, which is experiencing scorching heat conditions, fire in the coal seam was spotted five/six weeks ago.

Fire was also seen in 2015 and 2016 and was brought under control, they said.

The said 600 million tonne coal reserve is there in the bloc.

