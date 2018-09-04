30 injured as bus rams into truck

At least 30 pilgrims from were injured when a tourist bus hit a stationary truck on a highway in Uttar Pradesh's district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when the of the bus, carrying 70 passengers, lost control over the vehicle on the near Safedabad area, a said.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital, where the condition of six was said to be stable, the said.

All the passengers are from and were returning after paying obeisance in Ayodhya, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)