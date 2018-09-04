30 injured as bus rams into truck

At least 30 pilgrims from West Bengal were injured when a tourist bus hit a stationary truck on a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Tuesday, police said.
The incident took place in the morning when the driver of the bus, carrying 70 passengers, lost control over the vehicle on the Lucknow-Faizabad highway near Safedabad area, a police official said.
The injured have been rushed to the hospital, where the condition of six was said to be stable, the official said.
All the passengers are from West Bengal and were returning after paying obeisance in Ayodhya, the official added.
