Former Philippine was denied entry to on Friday, in what critics called retaliation for his attacks on Beijing's contested claims over the Sea.

Del Rosario was behind two prominent legal initiatives against China, including a 2013 case at an international tribunal which ultimately ruled against Beijing's claim to most of the resource-rich waterway.

His deportation comes as anger is still bubbling in over a proposed bill that would have allowed extraditions to the mainland, raising fears of people being ensnared in China's opaque court system.

Del Rosario said he flew to early Friday using a Philippine diplomatic passport but was taken to an immigration holding area on arrival, where he remained "for nearly three and a half hours".

Del Rosario's subsequently told AFP: "He's been excluded and deported." She said that authorities had given no reason for denying him entry, and he was put on a flight back to the He landed in Friday evening.

has yet to offer an explanation, but Beijing's told reporters: "Who is allowed or not allowed to enter the country is entirely China's sovereignty".

Although Hong Kong was returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997, it is still administered separately under an arrangement known as "One country, two systems".

But activists have been alarmed in recent years by what they feel is a tighter grip by Beijing, though Hong Kong still retains freedoms unseen on the mainland.

In March, del Rosario filed a complaint against Chinese leader at the International Criminal Court, alleging "crimes against humanity" over the supposed environmental fallout of Beijing's activities in the disputed waters.

Philippine has largely set aside the nation's once tense standoff with over the Sea, opting instead to court Beijing's investment and trade.

The has claims over parts of the key waterway, where China has staked "indisputable sovereignty" and built artificial islands with military facilities and airstrips.

Duterte's strategy has prompted sharp criticism from the opposition and segments of public, charging the with frittering away the nation's sovereignty.

Hong Kong immigration authorities briefly held another Philippine of China, former on May 21 when she made a private visit to the territory with her family.

Morales, who was also a party in the complaint filed by del Rosario at the ICC, was approved for entry hours later, but chose to return to instead.

"Hong Kong's questioning of .. is a detestable retaliatory act of China as it confirms that Hong Kong has shed or been cowed into giving up its autonomy," she told AFP.

Del Rosario, who served under Philippine from 2011-16, accused airport immigration authorities of acting "in violation of the Vienna Convention" on diplomatic privileges.

Friday's incident comes as the seeks to calm public outrage over the June 9 sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a Chinese vessel in an area of the Sea claimed by both countries.

Duterte has faced criticism for not taking China to task over the incident, which is a test of his Beijing-friendly policy.

