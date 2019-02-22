4 center superintendents, 4 invigilators suspended by BSE

The Board of Secondary (BSE), Odisha Friday suspended four center superintendents and four invigilators of the examination for their alleged role in spreading images of question papers on social media.

The conducts the (Class 10) examination in the state which began from Friday and will continue till March 8.

"FIRs in this connection will be lodged in order to initiate criminal proceedings against the erring center superintendents and invigilators," said Jahan

All of them are either headmasters or teachers of different schools in Nuapada, Koraput and Dhenkanal districts, sources said adding the examination will not be cancelled.

Earlier in the day, after the examination began at 10 am, images of the question papers went viral on the social media. Reacting to the development, the BSE said some insiders might have taken the images of the question papers on their and shared them on the social media to create rumours of question leak.

"Technically, this is not question paper leak as the examinees only saw these images after the days examination was over," she said.

Begum further disclosed that the board this time had taken the help of certain secret security measures by which the examination center can be identified from where the images of the question paper had been taken.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)