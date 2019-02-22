Global life sciences meet in Hyderabad from Feb 25-27

:The 16thedition ofBioAsia, an annual global confluence, would be held here from February 25-27 to deliberate on the disruption required in life sciences, and biotech industry.

The theme for this edition is ' 4.0 - Disrupt the Disruption' which would focus on being re-imagined as a result of technological disruption, a press release said.

Telangana E S L Narasimhan would inaugurate the event, the release said.

IT and industriesJayesh Ranjan saidBioAsia serves as an industry platform for networking and policy advocacy in addition to investment promotion.

"The is committed to utilise this global platform to advocate the concerns of the industry and help build a conducive ecosystem for businesses to thrive," the release quoted Ranjan as saying.

As an outcome of the deliberations at the 15th edition of BioAsia, an innovator cell at the Standard Control Organisation (CDCSO) has now been established by the government of India, he said.

Over the past 15 years, has helped attract investments to the tune of aboutRs 15,000 croreand organised around16,000 business partnering meetingsduring the event.

This edition of has as the partner-country with and being the international partners for the event, the release said.

