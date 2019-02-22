Global life sciences meet in Hyderabad from Feb 25-27

:The 16thedition ofBioAsia, an annual global life sciences confluence, would be held here from February 25-27 to deliberate on the disruption required in life sciences, healthcare and biotech industry.
The theme for this edition is 'Life Sciences 4.0 - Disrupt the Disruption' which would focus on healthcare being re-imagined as a result of technological disruption, a press release said.
Telangana governor E S L Narasimhan would inaugurate the event, the release said.
State principal secretary IT and industriesJayesh Ranjan saidBioAsia serves as an industry platform for networking and policy advocacy in addition to investment promotion.
"The State government is committed to utilise this global platform to advocate the concerns of the industry and help build a conducive ecosystem for businesses to thrive," the release quoted Ranjan as saying.
As an outcome of the deliberations at the 15th edition of BioAsia, an innovator cell at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDCSO) has now been established by the government of India, he said.
Over the past 15 years, BioAsia has helped attract investments to the tune of aboutRs 15,000 croreand organised around16,000 business partnering meetingsduring the event.
This edition of BioAsia has South Korea as the partner-country with South Africa and Spain being the international partners for the event, the release said.
