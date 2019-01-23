Three men and a high school student were charged with plotting to attack a rural Muslim community named with explosives, authorities said.

The Rochester-area residents are accused of plotting to attack the small Muslim enclave west of the Catskills, according to court papers.

The timing of the attack was unknown. At the time of their weekend arrests, the men, three of whom were in Boy Scouts together, had access to 23 rifles and shotguns and three home-made explosives, said at a press conference.

"I don't know that there was a specific date. They had a plan in place," Phelan said. He did not rule out the possibility of additional arrests.

Charged with weapons possession and conspiracy were 20-year-old Brian Colaneri, 18-year-old and 19-year-old A 16-year-old student at was charged as an adolescent offender.

It was a lunchroom comment by the student during school Friday that launched the investigation.

"He looks like the next school shooter, doesn't he?" the student allegedly said while showing students a picture of another boy on his phone, according to Phelan.

A student who heard the comment "did what we teach kids to do and told somebody," the said.

School security and interviewed both students and others and eventually "uncovered ... a plot to attack an Islamic community in Delaware County, known as Islamberg," Phelan said.

The pictured student was not charged, he said.

Police also searched five locations and seized 23 weapons and numerous electronic devices, including phones and computers. Most of the weapons were rifles and shotguns, some of which were legally owned by relatives of the suspects, authorities said on Tuesday.

Three improvised wrapped in duct tape were found at the 16-year-old's house.

"They were homemade bombs with various items black powder, BBs, nails, inside a container," Phelan said.

It was unclear whether the suspects had lawyers yet. Attempts to reach relatives to comment weren't immediately successful.

said the students who reported the comment "changed the narrative."



"They trusted their instincts and used what they learned in school," she said.

The rural community in is operated by The Muslims of America, an indigenous American Muslim organisation based in the US, which runs 21 others in It was settled by followers of Pakistani Sheikh The mostly African-American settlers first came to the area in the 1980s to escape crime and crowding in City.

Police and analysts have dismissed accusations that the 60-acre community is a terrorist training ground, but the claims have persisted for decades.

In 2017, a man was convicted on federal charges for what authorities called plans to burn down in 2015. Robert Doggart, now 67, is serving time in federal prison.

A message seeking comment about the new arrests was sent to The

The chapter of the called for federal charges in addition to the state charges.

"Anyone accused of plotting an act of violence targeting a religious minority should face state and federal hate crime and civil rights charges commensurate with the seriousness of their alleged actions," CAIR-NY said in a statement.

Phelan credited the students who reported the lunchroom comment with saving lives.

"If they had carried out this plot, which every indication is that they were going to, people would have died," the said. "I don't know how many and who, but people would have died.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)