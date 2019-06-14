4 dead as truck collides with jeep in UP's Mohammadabad

Four people, including a four-year-old, were killed and as many injured in a between a truck and a near Mohammadabad town on Friday morning, police said.

According to an eyewitness, the truck was moving at a high speed when it rammed into the

The deceased have been identified as Deepur (25), Seepu (21), Aarohi (4) and (26), of Police Swami Prasad said.

In Lucknow, condoled the loss of lives in the accident and directed officials to ensure adequate medical treatment to the injured.

The police is yet to disclose any information about the truck and the accused.

