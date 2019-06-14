JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sahitya Akademi announces winners of Bal Sahitya Puraskar, Yuva Puraskar

Guj junior doctors hold rallies, demand protection
Business Standard

4 dead as truck collides with jeep in UP's Mohammadabad

Press Trust of India  |  Jalaun (UP) 

Four people, including a four-year-old, were killed and as many injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a jeep near Mohammadabad town on Friday morning, police said.

According to an eyewitness, the truck was moving at a high speed when it rammed into the jeep.

The deceased have been identified as Deepur (25), Seepu (21), Aarohi (4) and driver Mohit (26), Superintendent of Police Swami Prasad said.

In Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident and directed officials to ensure adequate medical treatment to the injured.

The police is yet to disclose any information about the truck and the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 19:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU