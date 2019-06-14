Doctors wear black badges in U'khand in support of West Bengal doctors

-
ALSO READ
Bengal doctors opt for mass resignation
Odisha docs hold protest in support of agitating doctors in
Junior doctors threaten strike in Bengal on Wednesday
West Bengal: Junior Doctors meet Governor, demand 'adequate security' in every medical college and hospital
Patients' kin implore as Bengal doctor's strike continues
-
Doctors across Uttarakhand on Friday performed their duties wearing black badges to express solidarity with the ongoing agitation of junior doctors in West Bengal.
The doctors will continue to wear black badges till Monday midnight, IMA's state secretary D D Choudhury said.
He said it is high time the National Security Act is implemented to create a strong deterrent for those who attack doctors on duty anywhere in the country.
Resident doctors at several medical facilities all over the state, including the AIIMS, Rishikesh and the Doon Medical College and Hospital here, wore black badges in protest against the incident.
On Monday, a day-long closure of OPD services will be enforced in protest against the incident, Choudhury said, adding emergency operations shall continue as per schedule.
Junior doctors in West Bengal have been agitating since Tuesday demanding security for themselves in government hospitals, after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU