Vardhan urges doctors to resume work, appeals to WB CM to put 'amicable end' to stir

In the wake of protests by the medical fraternity in support of agitating doctors in Kolkata, Friday urged not to make this sensitive matter a "prestige issue" and to ensure an "amicable end" to the stir.

In a letter to Banerjee, the urged her to ensure an "amicable end" to the protests and provide a secure working environment for doctors.

He also appealed to the agitating doctors, particularly in West Bengal, to hold symbolic protests and resume work so that patients do not suffer.

"Strike is certainly not the best way to protest. Patients should not be deprived of immediate and emergency healthcare facilities," the said.

"It is a matter of concern that the agitation of the doctors in is not heading towards resolution but seems to be getting aggravated. Better communication with the doctors and a compassionate approach to take care of the genuine problems being faced by them in day-to-day functioning would definitely be helpful in tiding over the crisis which has been created," Vardhan said in his letter to Banerjee.

Junior doctors in are on a strike since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by the relatives of a patient who died at College and Hospital in Kolkata.

"Despite getting beaten up so badly, doctors have only asked her (Mamata Banerjee) to provide them adequate security and also demanded action against the perpetrators of the violence as per the law," Vardhan said.

"But instead of doing that, she warned them and gave an ultimatum which angered doctors across the country and they proceeded on strike," he said.

"So if the acts in a sensitive manner in such a grave scenario, patients across the country will not suffer. I plead to the West Bengal to not make this an issue of prestige," he added.

He urged the chief minister to intervene in resolving the current impasse and take steps to provide a secure working environment for doctors in West Bengal.

The assured doctors that the government is committed to ensuring their safety and urged them to ensure that essential services are not disrupted.

A delegation of of AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, (URDA) and Federation of (FORDA), met Vardhan and gave a representation to him on the violence against doctors in West Bengal.

Expressing deep concern, Vardhan said, "I strongly condemn the unruly behaviour and assault on doctors. I will discuss it with the chief minister of Bengal."



The further stated that he will discuss the matter of providing safety to hospitals with the and also take up the issue with chief ministers and health ministers of other states so that such incidents can be avoided in the future and doctors are provided a safe work environment.

"The states should take all possible preventive and deterrent measures, as deemed required so that a peaceful environment prevails, and doctors and clinical establishments discharge their duties and professional pursuit without fear or any violence and attacks on them," he said.

"Together we shall ensure safe and cordial environment for doctors and patients," he said.

Vardhan also urged all patients and their family members to support doctors in performing their duties and professional pursuits in a peaceful and dedicated manner and not to resort to violence.

"Doctors are an integral pillar of the society and often work under stressful and difficult conditions. I appeal to all patients and their care-givers to observe restraint," he said.

Vardhan also said state governments should ensure that all such cases of violence are investigated promptly to ensure that criminals get prosecuted in a time-bound manner.

Scores of doctors at several government and private hospitals in held demonstrations Friday by marching and raising slogans to express solidarity with their protesting colleagues in West Bengal.

The doctors, in a memorandum submitted to Vardhan, demanded a central law against hospital violence. They have sought immediate security and intervention of the Centre to stop the "politically motivated atrocity" on the protesting doctors in West Bengal.

They have also demanded recruitment of both "armed and unarmed trained competent security guards" at all government health facilities and increasing the number of security staff at hostels.

The delegation also sought making CCTV vigilance in every hospital mandatory and implementation of a hotline alarm system.

Vardhan has assured the doctors that he will look into their demands.

Doctors under the banner of (RDA) held out marches in the AIIMS campus, with many wearing bandages on their foreheads while some worked wearing helmets. Resident doctors of the also took out protests in their campus.

at private and government hospitals in the national capital are likely to be affected on Friday as scores of doctors began the boycott for a day.

There will be a complete shutdown of all out-patient departments (OPDs), and ward visits, except emergency services in the hospitals, several medical bodies of the city had said on Thursday.

