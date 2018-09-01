4 hospital staff suspended for 'taking selfie' with body of

A super-speciality hospital near here has suspended four staff members who allegedly took a with the body of Harikrishna, who died in a major road accident on August 29.

A complaint has also been lodged with police against the four people for allegedly infringing on the privacy of the patient, a said on Saturday.

Police said a complaint was received on the incident and investigation was on.

The was allegedly taken by the staff members, including nurses, with the body of late Harikrishna, they said.

Nandamuri Harikrishna, son of and thrice chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N T Ramarao, died in a in Telengana's district on August 29.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)