4 hospital staff suspended for 'taking selfie' with body of

A super-speciality hospital near here has suspended four staff members who allegedly took a selfie with the body of actor-politician Harikrishna, who died in a major road accident on August 29.
A complaint has also been lodged with police against the four people for allegedly infringing on the privacy of the patient, a hospital official said on Saturday.
Police said a complaint was received on the incident and investigation was on.
The selfie was allegedly taken by the staff members, including nurses, with the body of late Harikrishna, they said.
Nandamuri Harikrishna, son of Telugu cinema giant and thrice chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N T Ramarao, died in a car crash in Telengana's Nalgonda district on August 29.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
