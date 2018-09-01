Man gets life sentence for raping minor niece

A man was awarded life imprisonment by a court in Odisha's district for raping his minor niece about four months ago.

while awarding the life sentence yesterday also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Banthu Marandi (30) of Srikona Adivasi colony in Chandipur area for raping his niece on May 8 and May 9 this year.

In case of default in payment of penalty, the convict would have to undergo an additional jail term for four months, the court ruled.

The incident took place in the tribal village under the jurisdiction of station.

According to prosecution, Marandi had adopted his six-year-old niece after the death of her mother and sexually abused the minor when there was nobody in the house.

The neighbours informed the police after they came to know about the incident.

Taken up as a red flag case, it was disposed of in 111 days, said

