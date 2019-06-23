4 killed as MUV collides with container truck in Buldhana

Four people travelling in a multi- were killed early Sunday in a collision with a container truck in Maharashtra's district, police said.

The mishap took place at around 4am on the Nagpur- in Anjani Budruk area of the district, an said.

He identified the deceased as Manohar Haribhau Kshirsagar (67), Nalini Manohar Kshirsagar (62), Megha Manohar Shirsagar (31), and Gajanan Nagare (26), who was driving the MUV.

The container truck and MUV skidded off the road due to the impact of the accident, he said.

A case has been registered against the container truck driver, said of station.

